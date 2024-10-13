Exalogic case: SFIO records statement of Kerala CM's daughter Veena

Chennai: The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) has recorded the statement of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena Vijayan in connection with a case related to alleged illegal financial transactions in her IT firm Exalogic.



According to reports, SFIO Deputy Director Arun Prasad recorded Veena's statement on Wednesday in Chennai.

Veena's husband and Kerala PWD and Tourism Minister Mohamed Riyas was also in Chennai on Wednesday.

Veena and her husband returned to Thiruvananthapuram late Wednesday night.

The controversy erupted after a media report, quoting an Income Tax Department official, claimed that Veena's firm had received Rs 1.72 crore from mining company CMRL, in which the state-owned Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) has a stake.

However, Veena clarified that the payments were made for software services provided by her company to CMRL.

The SFIO started probing this case in January 2024, sparking a major political controversy in Kerala as the opposition accused the Chief Minister and his family of corruption.

According to available information, the SFIO is expected to submit its charge sheet in November, as the investigation has to be completed within ten months.

Meanwhile, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee President K. Sudhakaran told the media that the Opposition was not excited about SFIO recording Veena's statement.

He criticised the Union Government for taking a "long time" to record Veena's statement.

Sudhakaran, talking to IANS, said, "This investigation is a farce, and we do not trust delayed investigation. There could be undue influence on SFIO officials."

The Congress has accused the ruling CPI-M of forming an "unholy nexus" with the BJP in Kerala, citing BJP candidate Suresh Gopi's win from Thrissur.

However, CPI-M state committee member and senior leader K. Anilkumar responded that Veena has nothing to fear, as there is nothing to hide.

BJP National Vice President A. P. Abdulla Kutty told IANS SFIO probe was on the right track and that several skeletons would tumble out of the cupboard in the coming days.