Live
- Girls more affected by juvenile arthritis: Experts
- Telangana Police Heighten Surveillance in Hyderabad Amid Bangladesh Tensions
- Enhancing childhood education through play-based learning
- Students told to strive to become role models
- A gateway to success in professional domains, competitive examinations
- Odisha GOVT to procure potato through NAFED
- ‘Sangharshana’ movie review: A gripping thriller with a social message
- Awareness Walk Against Cyber Crimes Held in Vijayawada, Home Minister participates
- Court remands ED officer in CBI custody
- SC stays college circular banning hijab, burqa, cap
Just In
‘Excellence personified’: PM pats Neeraj
Highlights
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his X account to send a heartfelt wish to Neeraj Chopra for his silver medal win. "Neeraj Chopra is excellence...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his X account to send a heartfelt wish to Neeraj Chopra for his silver medal win. "Neeraj Chopra is excellence personified! Time and again he’s shown his brilliance. India is elated that he comes back with yet another Olympic success. Congratulations to him on winning the Silver. He will continue to motivate countless upcoming athletes to pursue their dreams and make our nation proud," Modi's tweet read.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS