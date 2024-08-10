‘Excellence personified’: PM pats Neeraj

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his X account to send a heartfelt wish to Neeraj Chopra for his silver medal win. "Neeraj Chopra is excellence personified! Time and again he’s shown his brilliance. India is elated that he comes back with yet another Olympic success. Congratulations to him on winning the Silver. He will continue to motivate countless upcoming athletes to pursue their dreams and make our nation proud," Modi's tweet read.





Neeraj Chopra is excellence personified! Time and again he’s shown his brilliance. India is elated that he comes back with yet another Olympic success. Congratulations to him on winning the Silver. He will continue to motivate countless upcoming athletes to pursue their dreams… pic.twitter.com/XIjfeDDSeb — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 8, 2024



