Excise policy case: Delhi court sends Chanpreet Singh to judicial custody till April 23

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday sent Chanpreet Singh, accused in the excise policy case, to judicial custody till April 23 after the probe agency said that he is a key person involved in the transfer and use of the proceeds of crime generated out of the Delhi excise policy scam. He was produced before the court on the expiry of his previously granted Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody.

The ED had sought his 14-day judicial custody alleging that "Chanpreet Singh is closely associated with co-accused persons and suspects such as Vijay Nair, Rajesh Joshi, and others. Chanpreet Singh is a cash handler on behalf of the Aam Aadmi Party in the Goa elections who received Rs 45 crore approx in cash through hawala operators and then distributed to the vendors, survey workers, and volunteers, etc., who were working for the AAP campaign in Goa".

Singh was arrested under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on April 13.

During the custodial interrogation, the ED claimed that his multiple statements were recorded.

“He is found to be giving evasive replies and concealing information during the custodial interrogation,” the ED said.

The federal probe agency while seeking his judicial custody told the court that Singh had been interrogated and questions were asked on the findings of the investigation. It is still investigating the matter to trace the proceeds of crime and involvement of the arrestee and other persons in the offence of money laundering.

“The arrestee was confronted with the statements of different witnesses and other co-accused who have revealed the role of the arrestee,” the agency said.

The agency also reserved its right to take further custody of Singh during the permissible period, if required.