Excise policy case: Delhi HC to hear Kejriwal's plea against arrest, remand tomorrow

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has said that it will hear on Wednesday a petition filed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal against his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the remand order passed by a trial court in connection with the excise policy case.

The plea, which contends that his arrest and the remand order passed by a trial court were illegal and that he was entitled to be released from custody immediately, will be heard by Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, the court said on Tuesday.

On March 23, the court had refused to immediately hear Kejriwal’s petition in the case.

Kejriwal's legal team had sought an immediate hearing.

The ED, which was given the custody of Delhi CM till March 28 by the court, has alleged that the Aam Adami Party (AAP) is the major beneficiary of the proceeds of crime generated in the alleged liquor scam.

The ED has said that Kejriwal is the "kingpin and key conspirator" in the excise policy case in collusion with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ministers, leaders and other persons.

Kejriwal, who was sent to ED custody on Friday by a Delhi court till March 28, was directly involved in the conspiracy of formulation of the excise policy to "favour certain persons" and also involved in the "demanding kickbacks from liquor businessmen" in exchange of favours granting in the said policy, the probe agency claimed.

The policy in question was being drafted considering the favours to be granted to the 'South Group' and was formed in collusion with Vijay Nair, Manish Sisodia, and members-representatives of the 'South Group'.

"Therefore, not only the AAP but Arvind Kejriwal shall be deemed to be guilty of offences punishable under Section 4 of PMLA and shall be liable to be prosecuted and punished as provided u/s 70 of PMLA," the agency said.