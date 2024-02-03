Excise policy case: ED moves Delhi court against Kejriwal for not complying with summons

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has approached a court here against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for not complying with the financial probe agency's summons sent to him in connection with its probe into the money laundering case related to the now-scrapped excise policy matter.

The ED, on Wednesday, issued a fresh summon to Kejriwal, and he was told to appear before the central probe agency on Friday. That was the fifth summon issued to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor.

On Saturday, the case was heard by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra of Rouse Avenue Court.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S.V. Raju made submissions on behalf of the ED.

The judge has listed the case for hearing next on February 7.

The ED had issued a fourth summons to Kejriwal on January 13, asking him to appear before it on January 18.

On Friday, the AAP said that Kejriwal did not appear before the ED for questioning, and also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that he wants to topple the Delhi government.

"Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will not appear before ED today as well. The party calls the summon 'unlawful'. We will comply with the lawful summons. PM Modi's aim is to arrest Arvind Kejriwal and topple the Delhi Government. We will not allow this to happen," the AAP said.