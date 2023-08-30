  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Expect more gifts from Modi: Congress

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh
x

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh

Highlights

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday claimed the slash in LPG prices by the Centre is the result of BJP's rout in Karnataka polls and two "highly...

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday claimed the slash in LPG prices by the Centre is the result of BJP's rout in Karnataka polls and two "highly successful" opposition meetings and said people should expect more such "gifts" as Prime Minister Narendra Modi becomes "even more desperate to cling on to his chair". Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said three months before the five state elections, where the "BJP is staring at certain defeat", and six months before the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is literally clutching at straws.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X