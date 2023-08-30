Live
- SCR to run special trains between Secunderabad, Kakinada Town-Hyderabad
- Minister Jogi assures to solve villagers issues
- People throng Hyderabad Mint to purchase NTR coins
- Vijayawada: ZP Chairperson asks officials to conduct job melas
- TSRTC to hold lucky draw for women on Raksha Bandhan
- Rajamahendravaram: Telugu& Sanskrit Academy holds Hamsa Awards fete
- Ongole: Officials told to control cultivation of narcotic substances
- Hyderabad: New 20 KGBVs to be established
- Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari reviews progress of rain damaged works
- Atmanirbhar Bharat & Startup India make country self-reliant, says Guv
Expect more gifts from Modi: Congress
New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday claimed the slash in LPG prices by the Centre is the result of BJP's rout in Karnataka polls and two "highly successful" opposition meetings and said people should expect more such "gifts" as Prime Minister Narendra Modi becomes "even more desperate to cling on to his chair". Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said three months before the five state elections, where the "BJP is staring at certain defeat", and six months before the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is literally clutching at straws.
