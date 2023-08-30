Expect more gifts from Modi: Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday claimed the slash in LPG prices by the Centre is the result of BJP's rout in Karnataka polls and two "highly successful" opposition meetings and said people should expect more such "gifts" as Prime Minister Narendra Modi becomes "even more desperate to cling on to his chair". Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said three months before the five state elections, where the "BJP is staring at certain defeat", and six months before the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is literally clutching at straws.

