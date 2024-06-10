Extended Wait For Portfolio Allocations In Modi's Third Term

Nearly 24 hours have passed since Narendra Modi was sworn in for his third consecutive term as Prime Minister, along with 71 ministers in his Union council. Yet, there has been no official announcement regarding the allocation of portfolios.



This delay marks the longest period in recent history where the public has been left waiting for the disclosure of ministerial assignments, leading to widespread speculation.



Reports suggest that the appointments for four key ministries have been finalized, but the allocation of ministerial positions for state portfolios remains unresolved.

In the past two decades, the longest wait for portfolio announcements occurred in 2019, following the Lok Sabha elections, taking 18 hours from the swearing-in ceremony to the Press Information Bureau's (PIB) release.

In 2014, it took 15 hours and 31 minutes to announce the portfolios after Modi's first swearing-in ceremony. For the Congress-led UPA II government in 2009, it took 16 hours to allocate portfolios to six ministers.

In the recent 2024 elections, the BJP secured 240 seats, falling short of the majority mark, and will need to rely on its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners. This coalition dynamic necessitates accommodating alliance partners in the Union council and addressing their demands.

The delay highlights the complexities of coalition politics and the need to balance various interests within the government.