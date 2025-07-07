Facing criticism within party, BJP MP Kangna Ranaut visits disaster-hit areas; draws local anger

After facing criticism from within the party over deliberate absence by not visiting calamity-hit villages, BJP Member of Parliament from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, on Monday visited disaster-affected areas in her Lok Sabha constituency, the second day of her visit, but faced local anger.

She visited Pangliyur village in the Nachan Assembly constituency of the Mandi Lok Sabha, where nine people from two families were swept away on the night of July 1. Five people who were swept away in the flood are still missing.

“In this critical situation, I met with affected families and shared in their grief and pain. May God give everyone the strength to bear this sorrow. Relief materials were also provided to affected families, and the developmental works for villagers will be carried out as per their convenience,” the actress-turned-politician wrote on X.

Himachal Pradesh is reeling under severe monsoon devastation with 78 confirmed deaths and extensive infrastructure damage across the state from June 20 to July 6. Fourteen people have died in Mandi district while search operations are on for 31 missing.

The BJP MP visited disaster-affected areas in the Karsog assembly segment after she faced criticism on Sunday for not responding immediately after the calamity. She assessed the tragedy caused by cloudbursts in Sanarli, Kutti, and Megli areas. “I will provide detailed information about the natural calamity to Prime Minister Narendra Modi-ji, and every possible assistance will be provided to all the affected families,” she was quoted as saying.

In a viral video on social media, a local woman asked her MP to leave Mandi because she was absent when people needed her. She told her not to come here just for photo ops. Even visiting Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda, when asked by the media on Saturday about Kangna Ranaut’s absence from her constituency during the tragedy, said that she will be visiting Mandi soon.

During the visit to calamity-ravaged villages, Kangana made an awkward comment by saying, “I do not have any funds for disaster relief or hold any Cabinet post. MPs have work that is limited to Parliament. We are very small in the scheme of things. But, I can help to get disaster funds from the Centre.” Without mincing words, she accused the Congress government in the state of not providing relief to those who died or were injured or lost their belongings due to cloudbursts.

Her visit came in the wake of stark criticism from within the party over her absence from her constituency.

Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur’s Assembly constituency, Seraj in Mandi, is among the worst flood-ravaged areas, and he’s representing the seat for the sixth consecutive time.

Earlier, the Mandi MP claimed, she tried reaching her constituency but was advised by Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur to wait until the connectivity and reach to the affected areas were restored.

Responding to her clarification over her absence, former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur has told the media, “We are concerned about the locals, we live and die for them. Cannot comment on those who are not.”