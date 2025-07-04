Live
‘Fadnavis should apologise to Aaditya’
Disha Salian committed suicide, no foul play found in probe: Police tell HC
Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday demanded an apology from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state minister Nitesh Rane over their past remarks against Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray in connection with Disha Salian death case.
Former celebrity manager Disha Salian died on June 8, 2020, after falling off the 14th floor of a residential building in Malad area of Mumbai. The city police had then registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR).
The police, in an affidavit submitted to the Bombay High Court last month, said she committed suicide and no foul play has been found in her death, even as her father Satish Salian reiterated she was gangraped and murdered.
Satish Salian filed a petition in the HC in March this year, seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into his daughter’s death and an FIR against Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aditya Thackeray.
“The police report has clearly stated that Aaditya Thackeray had no involvement in Disha Salian’s death. Yet, power was misused to malign his image and humiliate him,” Raut told reporters here.
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis should apologise to Thackeray. (BJP MP) Narayan Rane’s son, who is also a cabinet minister (Nitesh Rane), should apologise not only to Aaditya Thackeray but also to the people of Maharashtra, the Rajya Sabha member said.
Everyone who made baseless allegations should issue a public apology, Raut said, adding “those defaming others for political gains will pay a heavy price one day.”
CM Fadnavis holds charge of the state home department.
NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar also raised the issue, claiming, “BJP leaders and ministers from Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction have constantly hurled allegations at Aaditya Thackeray using foul and offensive language.”
Talking to reporters in the Vidhan Bhavan complex, Pawar urged the government to take action against those responsible for what he called a “deliberate attempt to mislead the public for political mileage.”