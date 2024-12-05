Fadnavis Sworn in as Maharashtra CM Again; Shinde, Pawar as Deputies

Devendra Fadnavis from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will become the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for the third time on Thursday.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place at 5:30 pm at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. He will be joined by two deputy chief ministers, Eknath Shinde from Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar from NCP.

Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar had both worked as deputy chief ministers under the outgoing Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde. However, it is still unclear what role Shinde will have in the new government.

Shinde had left the decision of who would be CM to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah after he was upset about not being chosen.

Shiv Sena leaders had wanted Shinde to be CM, as they believed he was responsible for the big win in the assembly elections.

When asked about the swearing-in, Shinde told everyone to wait until the evening, while Ajit Pawar joked that he would take the oath without waiting.

Prime Minister Modi, other BJP leaders, and supporters from Shiv Sena and NCP will attend the event.

The Mumbai police have made special plans for more than 40,000 people attending, with extra security, including over 3,500 officers.

There will also be traffic restrictions, and people are encouraged to use public transport instead of driving due to limited parking.