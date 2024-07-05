Live
- Stage set for July 12 biennial MLC polls in Maharashtra; 12 in fray for 11 seats
- Ministers Damodara Raja Narasimha Along with Jupalli Krishna Rao Visits Uma maheswaram
- Ministers plant saplings in Nalla mala forest to succeed Vana Mahotsavam
- AI CTU stages Darna against the privatization of coal mines
- Protest against the arrest of student leaders
- European Commission asks Amazon to furnish details over recommender algorithms, ads transparency
- Loco pilots bear a significant responsibility for ensuring railway safety : Rahul Gandhi
- The Rise of Vijayudu: Alampur's Common Man as a Hero
- 'Defied Constitution', Bengal Guv slams Speaker over oath ceremony of Trinamool MLAs
- Women entrepreneurs get shot in the arm with more avenues for finance
Just In
Fake call centre duping foreign nationals busted in Gurugram; 4 held
The police have busted a fake call centre in Gurugram that had been allegedly duping foreign nationals on the pretext of booking tickets for football and rugby matches and music concerts, officials said on Friday.
Gurugram: The police have busted a fake call centre in Gurugram that had been allegedly duping foreign nationals on the pretext of booking tickets for football and rugby matches and music concerts, officials said on Friday.
A police team conducted a raid on Friday after receiving inputs that a fake call centre was being run from house number 367, Sector-55 Gurugram and nabbed four people.
Call centre operators Sonu, Aakash Chauhan aka Sky, Suraj Kumar Bharti and Seemant Raghav were arrested, they said.
The police said they recovered 4 laptops and 4 headphones from their possession.
To dupe people, the accused used to paste Ads of football and rugby matches and music concerts on Google and provided toll free numbers to victims.
During the booking of tickets, the accused used to make the callers buy Walmart gift cards and told them that there is a problem in their debit/credit card and ticket booking. Then by asking for the numbers of those gift cards, they would get those gift card numbers redeemed by some Chinese nationals through Telegram and get that money deposited in their crypto wallet.
One of the accused Sonu used to share 50% of the profit with his partner Akash Chauhan. Apart from this, Sonu had employed fellow accused Suraj Kumar Bharti and Seemant Raghav as callers and used to give 30% of the profit to them. He also used to give incentives from time to time to these people.
A FIR has been registered at the cyber crime police station.