Fake certificates used in CAPF recruitment: CBI raids 8 places in Bengal

Kolkata: Teams of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted simultaneous raids at eight different locations in West Bengal on Saturday in connection with a case related to the alleged use of forged certificates in the appointment of personnel in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).
Sources said the eight places where the raids conducted are located in Kolkata and its adjacent North 24 Parganas district.
The raids were conducted at the residences of those individuals against whom there are allegations of involvement in preparation of fake certificates that were used for CAPF recruitment purposes.
Already, a case related to the matter is being heard at the Calcutta High Court, which has ordered the CBI to take over the investigation. During the course of hearing, the CBI has furnished four examples of recruitment irregularities in CAPF.
Besides using fake educational certificates, there have been reported instances of using fake caste certificates as well.
Apprehensions have been expressed from certain quarters that even foreigners have been able to get employment in CAPF using fake certificates.