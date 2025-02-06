Fake Notification Claims 13,000 Jobs in AP and Telangana – Unemployed Individuals, Be Careful!

A fake job notification is circulating, claiming that the NRDRM, a central government agency, has issued a massive recruitment drive with 13,000 vacancies in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. However, this has been confirmed as fake news, and government officials are urging unemployed individuals to be cautious.

A supposed NRDRM advertisement is making the rounds, stating that 13,762 jobs are being filled across AP and Telangana, with applications being accepted online until February 28. Many job seekers have attempted to apply through the provided link, but the truth behind this notification has now been exposed. It has been identified as a fraudulent advertisement designed to deceive candidates and extract money through a fake website.

Fake Notification Confirmed

An article on the Faculty website states that Pradeep Kumar, Deputy Secretary of the Union Rural Development Department, responded to this job advertisement. He clarified that this is a fake notification and that no such department or scheme exists under the Union Rural Development Department. He also mentioned that a similar fraudulent job campaign circulated in July 2022, which was also debunked as fake. He urged people not to fall for such false claims.

News Checker Fact Check also confirmed that the viral job advertisement under the name National Rural Development and Recreation Mission (NRDRM) is a scam. It has been identified as an attempt to deceive job seekers. The News Checker website reported that it had informed the Union Ministry of Rural Development about the fraudulent job post.

"There is no organization called NRDRM under the Ministry of Rural Development. We have also approached the Telangana government to alert them about this fake ad," the website quoted IEC department head Akhilesh Jha as saying.

Stay Alert!

Experts advise job seekers to take precautions when dealing with job notifications. They recommend cross-checking official websites and verifying job postings. Official government websites typically have domain names ending in ".gov.in" or ".nic.in". If the domain differs, it is best to avoid such websites.

Additionally, experts warn that scammers may attempt to steal money from bank accounts. They advise against clicking suspicious links or sharing sensitive details like OTP and bank credentials. Staying cautious can help prevent falling victim to such fraudulent schemes.