Families of deceased BEL staff to get assistance to rebuild their lives

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has announced a scheme, 'BE Safe' to extend financial, medical, educational and vocational assistance for the families of deceased employees.

The BEL scheme for Assistance to Family of Deceased Employees' – 'BE SAFE' in short, aims at not only providing monthly payments for sustenance, but also much-needed support for the training, education and skill development required in rehabilitating the spouses / children of deceased employees. The benefits under this scheme will be applicable for both COVID and non-COVID related deaths on or after April 1.



"This second wave of COVID-19 has been devastating. There has been an unprecedented spike in COVID cases leading to increasing fatalities within the company. Untimely deaths, unrelated to the pandemic, have also been reported. The BEL Management, therefore, decided to go the extra mile to mitigate the hardship of the families of the deceased employees and help them to not only cope with the adverse circumstances but also rebuild their lives," said Shivakumaran K M, Director (HR), BEL.



The financial support extended under 'BE SAFE' includes Ex-Gratia payment equivalent to 50% of the deceased employee's last drawn Basic plus DA to be paid to the spouse / children / parents in monthly instalments from the date of death for five years or till notional date of superannuation, whichever earlier.



Spouses of employees who have completed 10 years of service as on date of death will be covered under the umbrella of the Bharat Electronics Retired Employees Contributory Health Scheme (BERECHS). Declared dependant parents and/or children can take medical insurance cover towards inpatient treatment for an amount of Rs 5 lakhs per annum from the date of death for five years or till notional date of superannuation, whichever earlier.



In the case of deceased employees who have not completed 10 years of service, the spouse, dependant parent and children can claim medical insurance cover for Rs 8 lakhs per annum from the date of death for five years or till notional date of superannuation, whichever earlier.



This scheme enables children of deceased employees to pursue school education up to PUC and college education till graduation by reimbursing fees ranging from Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 40,000 per child per annum. For professional courses like BE / B.Tech / MBBS, etc., an amount up to Rs 1 lakh per child per annum will be reimbursed. Students of schools for the differently abled will receive an amount up to Rs 25,000 per annum for the period of their education. Children of deceased employees studying in BEL Educational Institutions will be provided free education till graduation.



In order to enhance their employability, spouses and children of deceased employees will be reimbursed up to a total of Rs 50,000 towards undergoing skill development courses.



The family of the deceased employee will be allowed to stay in company quarters for one year.