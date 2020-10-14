Farmer and Center's talks on agricultural law failed, Agriculture Minister was not present in the meeting

New Delhi: The protests of the farmers on the three agricultural laws brought by the central government are still going on. In a meeting with the Secretary of Agriculture on Wednesday, the organizations discussed the law but no solution was found to this discussion. At the same time, the farmers tore copies of this bill outside the agricultural law.

Representatives of the farmers' organization came out after talking in the ministry and told that the people of the ministry tried to explain this law but did not say whether the disputed subjects would be removed from the law. A farmer representative told that the secretary told him that he would consider our demands further. Another farmer representative said that we left the meeting because there was no minister there, we want this law to be withdrawn. On behalf of the central government, Sanjay Aggarwal attended the meeting and listened to the organizations.

Ever since the law was passed by Parliament, it has been in dispute. New agricultural laws have introduced proposals like open exemption of crop sales outside the market, promotion of private agriculture. However, many agricultural organizations and political parties are calling the laws anti-farmer.

Apart from this, there have been fears from the farmers that this new law will end the MSP system. Although the government says this is wrong, this will not destroy the MSP system. Apart from this, Prime Minister Modi himself has appealed several times not to speak in opposition.