Farmers can ask for anything but…: Tomar

New Delhi: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday asked the protesting farmers to "tell the government what they want other than the repeal of the farm laws", saying that "most farmers and experts are in favour" of the agricultural reforms.

The minister stood by the government's stand that it will not repeal farm laws and said he expects farmers to discuss the laws clause by clause in the next round of talks and give options about what amendments can made.

The government has sent a proposal to protesting farmer unions in which it has agreed to address their apprehensions regarding mandis and traders' registration among other things.