Farmers’ issues get first place in Congress’ manifesto for MP Assembly polls

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Congress released the party’s election manifesto on Tuesday.

The 59-point manifesto, in which the Congress has tried to woo every section of society, was released in the presence of state unit head Kamal Nath, former Chief Minister Digvijya Singh, former Union Minister Kantilal Bhuria and Rajya Saha MP Vivek Tankha.

Promises to farmers have got the first place in the 106-page election manifesto, which includes loan waivers and compensation for damaged crops on the basis of recommendation of the Swaminathan Committee.

The Congress has promised to give farmers a MSP of Rs 2,600 per quintal for wheat, and rice at Rs. 2,500 per quintal.

The Congress has also promised a health insurance cover of Rs. 25 lakh, with an accidental cover of Rs 10 lakh, for all the residents of Madhya Pradesh.

Under its Indira Kisan Jyoti Scheme, the Congress has promised to provide free electricity for motor pumps up to 5 HP used for irrigation purposes, while the charges for motor pumps up to 10 HP will be reduced to half.

It said the old electricity transformers will be replaced with new ones and the farmers will get 12 hours of electricity daily for irrigation purposes.

The Congress has also promised to set up agro startups, supermarkets and a new policy will be formed to increase the agriculture-based employment in Madhya Pradesh.

Besides these, there is a long list of promises the Congress has made through its election manifesto, importantly, the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme, free electricity up to 100 units, Rs 1,500 month aid for women, providing LPG cylinder at Rs 500, if elected to power in the central state.

It also includes scholarships for students, under which Rs 500 will be given for students from classes 1 to 8 per month, Rs 1,000 to students of classes 9 and 10, and Rs 1,500 per month to students of classes 11 and 12.