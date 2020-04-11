Farmers, labourers reeling under lockdown woes: Deve Gowda

Bengaluru : Terming the sudden 21-day lockdown hasty and unplanned, Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) supremo and former prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda on Saturday said lakhs of farmers and workers were reeling under its domino impact.

"The lockdown was a hasty decision taken without foresight and proper planning due to which lakhs of farmers, labourers and workers across the state are suffering untold hardship as their life has been disrupted as never before," Gowda said in a letter to state Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa in Kannada.