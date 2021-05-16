Farmers protesting against Haryana CM face batons

Chandigarh: Farmers on Sunday held a protest against Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Hisar, and were baton-charged by the police.

The farmers were heading to a venue where the Chief Minister came to open a Covid 500-bed hospital.



Heavy police security arrangements were made to prevent the entry of farmers towards the inauguration venue with barricades, said officials.



As farmers were adamant about heading towards the venue and tried to force their way through police barricades, the police carried out a baton-charge and used teargas shells to disperse them. Many farmers got injuries.



After the incident, the farmers decided to block all highways in the state, hold protest outside the office of the Inspector General in Hisar and to stage statewide sit-in protest of all police stations on Monday.



Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Gurnam Singh Charuni made these announcements after meeting the protesting farmers.



Ambulance and emergency vehicles will be exempted from their highway blockades.



On the other hand, police officials said more than 20 personnel were injured and police vehicles damaged during stone pelting by farmers.



BKU leader Rakesh Tikait is also expected to arrive in Hisar after the incident.