Farmers to observe 'Betrayal Day' today

New Delhi: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday said that a nation-wide "Betrayal Day" would be observed on Monday (January 31), alleging that the Union government has not fulfilled the promises it made to the protesting farmers to withdraw from their agitation against the three farm laws last year.

Tikait said in a tweet that the protesting farmers withdrew from their more-than-a-year-long protests at Delhi's borders based on the Centre's promises made in a letter on December 9, 2021 but said that the promises were yet to be fulfilled by the government. In November 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre would roll back the three contentious farm laws, against which several farm unions, spearheaded by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), staged the protests at Delhi's outskirts.

Lok Sabha secretariat officials said four days beginning February 2 have been provisionally allotted for the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address. The Congress has declared that it will reach out to like-minded parties to raise issues such as farm distress, Chinese "incursions", demand for relief package for Covid-19 victims, sale of Air India and the Pegasus snooping row during the session.