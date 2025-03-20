Farmers urged to harvest crops within 3 days as MP braces for turbulent weather

A hailstorm alert, accompanied by strong winds, has been issued for seven districts of Madhya Pradesh, including Mandla, Balaghat, and Sidhi-Singrauli, over the next two days.

Thunderstorms, gusty winds, and light rain are also expected to impact nearly half of the state, with unsettled weather predicted in Bhopal and Jabalpur.

In response to the adverse weather forecast, the Meteorological Department has advised farmers to complete harvesting activities within three days and store the harvested crops safely. Those who have not yet begun harvesting are urged to postpone their activities for a week to avoid damage. Rabi crops, including wheat, remain in the fields in many areas.

According to the Bhopal Meteorological Centre, a trough of low pressure extends from central Odisha to southern Vidarbha at an altitude of 0.9 km above sea level. Additionally, a Western Disturbance over Afghanistan is observed between 5.8 km and 7.6 km above sea level, while another cyclonic circulation is active over southwestern Rajasthan at 1.5 km above sea level.

On Wednesday, several districts, including Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Guna, Ashoknagar, Singrauli, Sidhi, Mauganj, Shahdol, and Mandla, experienced light rain and drizzles. In Bhopal, the skies remained overcast, with a light rain advisory in place for Thursday, which may lower daytime temperatures.

Hailstorms are likely on Thursday in Mandla, Balaghat, Shahdol, Sidhi, Singrauli, and Mauganj. Thunderstorms, gusty winds, and light rain may affect Bhopal, Vidisha, Sehore, Harda, Betul, Narmadapuram, Sagar, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Jabalpur, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Rewa, Maihar, Katni, Umaria, Dindori, and Anuppur.

Hailstorms, strong winds, and light rain are expected on Friday in Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Shahdol, Seoni, Mandla, and Balaghat. Thunderstorms and light rain may also occur in Jabalpur, Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Rewa, Maihar, Damoh, Sagar, Katni, Umaria, Dindori, Anuppur, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Betul, Narmadapuram, Raisen, Vidisha, Sehore, and Harda.

On Saturday, drizzles and cloudy skies are anticipated in Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Maihar, Shahdol, Anuppur, Dindori, Mandla, and Balaghat.