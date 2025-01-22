Farooq Abdullah Defends Bangladesh Amid Saif Ali Khan Attack Controversy

Farooq Abdullah, the chief of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, stated on Wednesday that blaming the entire nation of Bangladesh for the actions of an individual is unjust. His comments came after it was revealed that Mohammad Shariful, a suspect in the stabbing of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, had illegally entered India from Bangladesh. Abdullah emphasized that just as there are illegal immigrants from India in the U.S., one cannot generalize a nation based on the actions of a single person.

The Mumbai Police confirmed Shariful's illegal entry into India, which has sparked discussions regarding the influx of Bangladeshi nationals into Mumbai. Abdullah highlighted that it is unfair to hold an entire country accountable for one incident, drawing parallels with Indian migrants in foreign nations.

During a media interaction, he expressed his best wishes for Saif Ali Khan, who is recovering from injuries sustained during the attack at his residence on January 16. The actor was injured while confronting an assailant during a burglary attempt. The police reported that Shariful had been living in India illegally for several months and used a West Bengal resident's Aadhaar card to obtain a SIM card before moving to Mumbai.