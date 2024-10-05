Live
- Central Intelligence agencies failed: K’taka HM on arrested Pak nationals having Indian passports
- Set aside political tactics, join hands with PM Modi: TN BJP chief to CM Stalin
- Lewis, King return for WI ; Russell, Pooran, Hetmyer opt out of T2OI squad of SL
- Bengal’s Jaynagar turns into virtual battlefield over alleged rape, murder of minor girl
- UN allocates additional fund to address deteriorating situation in Lebanon
- Unable to sleep properly? Blame PFAs in your blood
- Premier League said no to Man City and Chelsea's fixture relief plea, says Guardiola
- JD(U) leader puts up posters demanding Bharat Ratna for Nitish Kumar
- Over 2 lakh women joined Cong in 20 days of online membership drive: Alka Lamba
- Haryana polls: Kejriwal urges voters to cast their ballot for better future
Just In
FarrmB launches products in Western Odisha
Rourkela: Bisweswar Foods PrivateLimited has introduced its new brand ‘FarrmB’ in the Western Odisha market in Rourkela. To mark the occasion, a...
Rourkela: Bisweswar Foods PrivateLimited has introduced its new brand ‘FarrmB’ in the Western Odisha market in Rourkela. To mark the occasion, a distributor meet was organised to unveil a complete range of FarrmB products. FarrmB Founder and Director Rashmi Sahoo, Senior Finance Manager Srikant Mahapatra, Senior Production Manager Silpa Das and Senior Sales Head Monaranjan Parida were present during the launching ceremony.
FarrmB is dedicated to offering affordable, high-quality food products that seek to enhance the health and well-being of the people of Odisha. The initial product line encompasses a diverse range of offerings such as mix chattua, jaggery powder, choco chips, cornflakes, muesli, oats, masala oats and ragi flour.
The brand also has ambitious plans to introduce an array of new products including various pulses, gluten-free millet flours and more in the near future.
During the launch, Sahoo emphasised the company’s commitment to quality, purity and reliability. She also announced the availability of FarrmB products in Rourkela and neighbouring cities, with a dedicated focus on meeting the diverse needs of customers throughout Western Odisha.