FarrmB launches products in Western Odisha

Rourkela: Bisweswar Foods PrivateLimited has introduced its new brand ‘FarrmB’ in the Western Odisha market in Rourkela. To mark the occasion, a distributor meet was organised to unveil a complete range of FarrmB products. FarrmB Founder and Director Rashmi Sahoo, Senior Finance Manager Srikant Mahapatra, Senior Production Manager Silpa Das and Senior Sales Head Monaranjan Parida were present during the launching ceremony.

FarrmB is dedicated to offering affordable, high-quality food products that seek to enhance the health and well-being of the people of Odisha. The initial product line encompasses a diverse range of offerings such as mix chattua, jaggery powder, choco chips, cornflakes, muesli, oats, masala oats and ragi flour.

The brand also has ambitious plans to introduce an array of new products including various pulses, gluten-free millet flours and more in the near future.

During the launch, Sahoo emphasised the company’s commitment to quality, purity and reliability. She also announced the availability of FarrmB products in Rourkela and neighbouring cities, with a dedicated focus on meeting the diverse needs of customers throughout Western Odisha.