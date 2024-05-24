Live
Just In
Fatal Collision On Ambala Highway: Seven Killed, Dozens Injured In Tragic Bus-Truck Crash
- A fatal collision on Ambala-Delhi-Jammu National Highway claims seven lives and leaves nearly 25 injured as a truck rams into a mini-bus carrying pilgrims to Vaishno Devi shrine.
- Survivors recount the driver's alleged intoxication, adding to the grief of the tragedy."
In the early hours of Friday morning, tragedy struck on the roads of Ambala, Haryana, when a horrific collision occurred between a truck and a mini-bus. The collision resulted in the devastating loss of at least seven lives, while nearly 25 others suffered injuries.
The mini-bus, carrying around 30 passengers from Uttar Pradesh who were on their way to the revered Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir, became involved in the accident on the Ambala-Delhi-Jammu National Highway.
Among the casualties were seven individuals from the same family, amplifying the heartbreak of the incident. Survivors of the crash revealed that the driver of the truck, purportedly under the influence of alcohol, fled the scene immediately after the collision, compounding the anguish for those affected.
Additionally, it was noted that all the passengers on the bus, who were all part of the same family, were asleep when the tragedy unfolded, underscoring the sudden and unexpected nature of the accident.