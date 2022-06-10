Father And Son Died In Kerala During Coconut Plucking

On Friday, an iron rod used for plucking coconuts came into touch with an 11 KV electric wire at Chowara near Vizhinjam, electrocuting a father and son. Appukuttan, 65 years old, and his son Renil, 36 years old of Puthuval Veedu, Somatheeram Road, Chowara lost their lives during this incident.

The Vizhinjam police have filed a case under Indian Penal Code section 174 (unnatural death). As per the police, the event occurred at 9.30 a.m., while Appukuttan and Renil were plucking coconuts from their house's terrace.

They utilised a long iron rod with a machete dangling from one end. When they attempted to lift the rod to remove the coconuts, the rod came into contact with an electric line, causing both of them to get shocked. They died instantly.

After a large electric spark with a loud sound was heard, making the family members became aware of the incident. Following this, the police arrived on the scene and advised the KSEB officials to turn off the power so that the bodies could be moved.

The police sources informed that after an inquest, the bodies were moved to the medical college hospital's morgue.