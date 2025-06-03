Father Fatally Assaults Son Over Consumed Alcohol In Maharashtra Domestic Tragedy

A devastating family dispute in Amravati, Maharashtra, escalated into fatal violence on Monday morning when a heated argument over alcohol consumption resulted in a father killing his adult son. The tragic incident has left a family shattered and highlights the destructive consequences of domestic conflicts fueled by substance abuse issues.

The confrontation began when 65-year-old Hiraman Dhurve discovered that his 35-year-old son Dilip had consumed alcohol that the elder man had purchased for his personal use. The discovery triggered an intense argument between father and son, with tensions rapidly escalating beyond verbal disagreement. In a moment of uncontrolled rage, Hiraman grabbed a wooden stick and repeatedly struck his son's head, inflicting fatal injuries that killed Dilip instantly.

Law enforcement officials, led by station in-charge Arjun Thosare and sub-inspector Deepak Dalvi, responded to the scene following the incident. A formal murder case was registered based on a complaint filed by Rajkumari Dhurve, the victim's widow, who now faces the devastating loss of her husband and the arrest of her father-in-law. The tragic circumstances have left two young children, aged 5 and 2.5 years, without their father and with their grandfather facing serious criminal charges.

According to police reports, Dilip was unemployed and struggled with alcohol addiction, creating ongoing tension within the household. These recurring disputes over his drinking habits had become a persistent source of family conflict, ultimately culminating in this fatal confrontation. The pattern of alcohol-related arguments suggests deeper underlying issues that had been building within the family dynamic.

The accused father has been taken into custody and will face court proceedings as investigators continue examining the circumstances surrounding this domestic tragedy. The case underscores the serious consequences that can arise from unresolved family conflicts, particularly when complicated by substance abuse issues, and serves as a stark reminder of how quickly domestic disputes can turn deadly.