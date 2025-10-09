FDCI x Lakmē Fashion Week 2025 Kickstarts in Style, Palak Tiwari Walks On Day 2

Lakmē Fashion Week 2025, in partnership with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), opened with grandeur and creativity, celebrating India’s artisanal heritage while spotlighting the next generation of designers.

Day 1: Honouring Timeless Craftsmanship

The first day of LFW 2025 featured a curated showcase at The Kunj, a dedicated space celebrating Indian craft and design. Designers such as Anavila, Akaaro, and The Edit by The Kunj presented collections that paid homage to India’s artisanal roots. The runway became a canvas for traditional weaving, embroidery, and sustainable fashion, bringing together timeless techniques and modern silhouettes.

What caught everyone's attention is the use of escalators during the showcase, as models made escalators their ramp.

Themes of craftsmanship, sustainability, and innovation were central, reflecting the collaborative spirit of FDCI, Lakmē, and Reliance Brands. The presentation reinforced the ethos of "Handmade in India, crafted for the world," highlighting India's rich legacy while embracing contemporary fashion narratives.













Day 2: NIF Global’s “The Runway”- Reimagined Heirlooms

The Day two spotlighted NIF Global students, who brought five distinct collections to life under the theme “Reimagined Heirlooms.” Drawing inspiration from personal, cultural, and community heirlooms, the designers created modern interpretations of traditional crafts.

Anurupa Saha and Barnali Garai (Kolkata Salt Lake) paid homage to Bengali heritage with Sutoye Adda, featuring Kantha embroidery on cotton and linen blends. Boxy jackets, asymmetric skirts, and tailored trousers reflected communal memory with contemporary shapes.

Hency Patel (Panvel) celebrated family heritage and Gujarati beadwork in The Souk Stories, reimagining Moti Bharat-inspired beadwork into stylish urban jackets and versatile separates.

Jenika Nahar and Dwiti Jain (Mumbai South) presented Riwaz Recoded, transforming Rajasthani Rajai quilts into oversized jackets, coats, and skirts with practical silver coin embellishments.

Mahek Jariwala (Surat) drew from Kutchi embroidery and Ajrakh fabrics for Dharohar, crafting flowing skirts, pleated pants, corset tops, and layered dresses for a Gen Z audience seeking heritage with an edgy twist.

Diya Ambwani (Jaipur) offered Kitab, a personal and spiritual collection in linen, satin modal, and cotton-linen blends, emphasizing layered silhouettes and individual styling possibilities.

Set designs, curated by interior design students from NIF Global campuses, enhanced the immersive runway experience. The showstopper, Palak Tiwari, graced the ramp in Hency Patel’s intricately embroidered ensemble, completing a visually captivating showcase.

The five-day fashion extravaganza will witness craft, culture, and heritage take the centre stage before it concludes on October 12.








