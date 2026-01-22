FFOI instals 200th monumental national flag at Kangla Fort

Imphal: Marking a historic convergence of heritage and patriotism, the Flag Foundation of India (FFOI) on Wednesday installed its 200th monumental

national flag at the historic Kangla Fort in Imphal. The installation serves as the centrepiece of a dual anniversary: 30 years since the landmark Delhi High Court judgment and 22 years since the Supreme Court recognised flying the national flag as a protected fundamental freedom under Article 19(1)(a), subject to constitutional guidelines.

The choice of Kangla Fort for the 200th installation is deeply symbolic, as Manipur attained its Statehood in 1972 on January 21. As the ancient seat of Manipur’s monarchs and a spiritual heart for the Meitei identity, the Fort now hosts the Tricolour as a beacon of national unity.

This installation ensures that thousands of tourists and locals who visit the site daily are met with a towering reminder of India’s shared democratic values.

Today’s celebrations honour the perseverance of Naveen Jindal, founder and president of FFOI. Upon returning to India from the US, Jindal challenged the then-restrictive Flag Code of India, which prohibited private citizens from flying the flag except on specific holidays. His decade-long legal crusade resulted in the Supreme Court’s historic January 23, 2004, ruling, which declared that flying the Tiranga with dignity is a form of "freedom of expression" under Article 19(1)(a) of the Indian Constitution.

"The Tricolour is a symbol of India's success and unity. I have an emotional

connection with the flag. Every morning while pinning the flag on my jacket, I

am reminded of my responsibility with a sense of dedication to the country.

We want to ensure the Tiranga is not just a symbol for holidays, but a living

inspiration for the youth to uphold their rights and duties every single day,"

said Naveen Jindal.

The Flag Foundation of India is utilising this milestone to advocate for January 23 to be officially recognised as ‘National Flag Day.’