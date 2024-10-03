Fight against injustice to oust BJP: Priyanka

Chandigarh: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday asked the people of Haryana to oust the BJP in the October 5 assembly polls, saying this is a fight against the wicked, injustice and untruth. Gandhi addressed a public meeting in Haryana’s Julana to campaign for her party’s candidate from the constituency and Olympic wrestler Vinesh Phogat.

Attacking the BJP-led government in the state over employment, the Agniveer military recruitment scheme and farmers’ welfare among other issues, Gandhi alleged that the ruling party “betrayed” people at every stage.

“The opportunity has come again, similar to the battle of Kurukshetra and the fight against British rule. There is no difference,” she said. “Today, this is your fight against injustice, untruth and the wicked (“dushton”).

You will have to stand up, you will have to look within yourself and see what is happening,” Gandhi added. Claiming that the Modi government only works for the benefit of a handful of industrialists, the Congress general secretary said the BJP-led Centre was unable to generate employment opportunities as it has given “everything to Ambani and Adani”.

“All ports, land, industries, airports have been given to big industrialists,” she added.

No employment opportunities can be created from small businesses and the farming sector today, Gandhi said.

“It (BJP government) cannot do the work of giving employment because its policies are against that,” she claimed. Referring to the Agnipath scheme, Gandhi claimed that Agniveers would not get any pension and after four years of service, they would again have to look for employment. “This is what Modiji has given you,” she added. Gandhi also criticised the BJP government over the ‘Parivar Pehchan Patra’ scheme, saying it has caused many hardships to people.