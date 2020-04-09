Film producer Morani tests positive

Mumbai: Producer Karim Morani on Wednesday tested positive for coronavirus days after his daughter Zoa and Shaza were also found positive for COVID-19. This is the latest coronavirus case in Bollywood after singer Kanika Kapoor, actor Purab Kohli and Karim's actor daughter Zoa, tested positive for COVID-19.

Kanika has recovered from it. On April 6, Shaza Morani and her actor sister Zoa Morani had tested positive for coronavirus and are undergoing treatment for the same at different hospitals. "Karim bhai has tested positive. Karim has backed many Bollywood films, including Shah Rukh Khan's "Ra.One', "Chennai Express', "Happy New Year' and "Dilwale'.