FIR against IAS officer Kannan for not joining duty

Mumbai: A police case has been registered against Kannan Gopinathan, who resigned from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) last August, for not joining duty as directed by the government amid the coronavirus pandemic. A first information report under the Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act was registered against him on April 21 at Moti Daman police station in the Union territories of Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, police said.

He is also facing a charge under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code for refusing to obey a government order, said police inspector Liladhar Makwana.

Gopinathan, who hails from Kerala, had quit the service over 'denial of freedom to the people of Jammu and Kashmir'.

'Based on a complaint by Superintendent of Personnel H K Kamble, an FIR has been registered against Gopinathan for not resuming his duty in the wake of coronavirus pandemic,' the police officer said.