FIR against Mahua Moitra

New Delhi/ Kolkata: An FIR was registered on Wednesday against TMC MP Mahua Moitra in Bhopal for allegedly "outraging religious feelings" as the row over her comment on Goddess Kali intensified with the West Bengal unit of the BJP demanding her arrest and Moitra daring the saffron party to "bring it on", saying she was not afraid of its "goons".

She also said that she was a "Kali worshipper and not afraid of anything". Moitra on Tuesday triggered a controversy with her remarks that she has every right as "an individual to imagine Goddess Kali as a meat-eating and alcohol-accepting goddess", as every person has the right to worship god and goddess in his or her own way.

Jai Ma Kali! The goddess Bengalis worship is fearless & non-appeasing." "Bring it on BJP! Am a Kali worshipper. I am not afraid of anything. Not your ignoramuses. Not your goons. Not your police. And most certainly not your trolls. Truth doesn't need back up forces – Mahua Moitra tweeted

While her party, Trinamool Congress distanced itself from the comment and condemned it, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said he is "taken aback by the attack" on Moitra.

Demanding her arrest, the Bengal BJP said it would move the court if no action was initiated against her in 10 days by the police. Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari said hundreds of police complaints had been lodged against Moitra across the state.