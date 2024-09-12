  • Menu
Fire at Chhawla BSF camp, none hurt

New Delhi: A fire broke out at a building at the BSF camp in Chhawla area of Delhi's Dwarka, police on Wednesday said. There was no loss of life or property, they said.

"On Tuesday, 12.11 pm, a PCR call was received at the Chhawla Police Station regarding a fire at a building at the BSF camp. The police teams were sent to the spot," said a senior police officer. The fire was doused and controlled with the help of the fire brigade, police said.

