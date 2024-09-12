Live
- Remove loose parts from tracks to avoid misuse by miscreants
- Kaushik Reddy dares defected MLAs to wear sarees, bangles
- Police asks Rlys to be on high alert after Kalindi derailment bid
- HC grants bail to bizman Arun Pillai in ED case
- Police nabs habitual stealer, 59 bikes recovered
- Fast track courts cleared 90% cases related to sexual offences
- Cops bust rave party, 26 held
- Arms distribution proof of BJP’s ‘failure’ to tackle terror: Omar
- Heavy to very heavy rains to continue in many areas of Raj
- Jewellery snatcher held, 30 gm gold chain recovered
Just In
Fire at Chhawla BSF camp, none hurt
Highlights
New Delhi: A fire broke out at a building at the BSF camp in Chhawla area of Delhi's Dwarka, police on Wednesday said. There was no loss of life or property, they said.
"On Tuesday, 12.11 pm, a PCR call was received at the Chhawla Police Station regarding a fire at a building at the BSF camp. The police teams were sent to the spot," said a senior police officer. The fire was doused and controlled with the help of the fire brigade, police said.
