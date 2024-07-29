Live
Just In
Fire At Delhi's INA Market Injures Several, Firefighting Operations Underway
- A fire broke out at two fast food outlets in Delhi's INA market early Monday, injuring several people.
- Firefighting vehicles are on the scene, and the cause of the fire remains unknown.
In the early hours of Monday, a fire erupted at two fast food outlets in Delhi's INA market, resulting in several injuries. Officials reported that seven to eight firefighting vehicles were at the scene, actively working to extinguish the blaze.
The fire department received an alert about the fire around 3:20 am, indicating that a shop in INA market was ablaze. In response, 7 to 8 fire engines were dispatched to the site.
The fire reportedly started in a Chinese food shop and then spread to a neighboring restaurant. Between four and six people sustained burns and were taken to the nearest hospital for treatment. The cause of the fire remains unknown.
STO Delhi Fire Service Manoj Mehlawat confirmed that the fire began around 3:20 am, involving a Chinese food corner and a restaurant. Five to six people, including the fast food corner's owner, were injured.
Mehlawat also mentioned that the cause of the fire has not yet been determined. He noted that the restaurant had stored more commercial cylinders than necessary, which could have led to a major disaster.