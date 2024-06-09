  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Fire breaks out at gaming shop in Delhi's Connaught Place

Fire breaks out at gaming shop in Delhis Connaught Place
x
Highlights

A fire broke out at a theme-based adventure games shop in Delhi Connaught place on Sunday.

New Delhi: A fire broke out at a theme-based adventure games shop in Delhi Connaught place on Sunday.

No casualty has been reported, a fire department official said.

According to Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Director Atul Garg, the call regarding the blaze at Mystery Room, a gaming shop, in Connaught Place's M-Block was received at 3.21 p.m.

"Total five tenders have been rushed to the site and the fire is under control," he said.

"Cooling process and search operation is going on. So far no casualty has been reported," said Garg.

"The reason behind the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained," Garg added.

Details are awaited.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X