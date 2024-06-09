Live
- ‘Viksit Bharat’ initiative to move forward at double the pace in coming years: Priti Adani
- Investigation should be conducted on NEET exam paper leakage
- 10 killed in suspected terror attack on bus in J&K
- Five-time MP Pralhad Joshi sworn in as Union Minister
- Amala Paul radiates joy as she awaits the arrival of her baby
- Vidyut Jammwal joins Sivakarthikeyan in AR Murugadoss’high-octane entertainer
- Vishnu Manchu’s epic ‘Kannappa’teaser set for grand unveiling on June 14
- Taapsee blends sensuality and confidence
- PM Modi will come up to expectations of people, says Himachal CM
- Panoply of stars at Modi 3.0 swearing-in: SRK, Rajinikanth, Anupam Kher, Akshay, Nirahua
Just In
Fire breaks out at gaming shop in Delhi's Connaught Place
Highlights
A fire broke out at a theme-based adventure games shop in Delhi Connaught place on Sunday.
New Delhi: A fire broke out at a theme-based adventure games shop in Delhi Connaught place on Sunday.
No casualty has been reported, a fire department official said.
According to Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Director Atul Garg, the call regarding the blaze at Mystery Room, a gaming shop, in Connaught Place's M-Block was received at 3.21 p.m.
"Total five tenders have been rushed to the site and the fire is under control," he said.
"Cooling process and search operation is going on. So far no casualty has been reported," said Garg.
"The reason behind the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained," Garg added.
Details are awaited.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS