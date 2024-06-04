Live
- Modi must respect people’s verdict, resign: Congress
- BJP picks Naidu as NDA convenor
- ‘Placebo’ surgery not a cruel trick, can be very effective
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 5th June 2024
- Shocked Jagan vows to rise like phoenix
- Asaduddin juggernaut rolls on with huge win
- Ye Jo Public Hai Ye Sab Jaanti Hai…
- Celebrations erupt at MIM hqrs as Asad wins
- Babu is Back: Landslide for NDA
- Congress wins both LS seats in violence-hit Manipur
Just In
Fire breaks out in 3 coaches of Taj Express
Highlights
New Delhi: Three coaches of the Jhansi-bound Taj Express train caught fire in southeast Delhi's Sarita Vihar on Monday. No one was injured in the...
New Delhi: Three coaches of the Jhansi-bound Taj Express train caught fire in southeast Delhi's Sarita Vihar on Monday. No one was injured in the incident as passengers managed to get out of the affected coaches in time, officials said.
The cause of the fire was not known immediately. The train had started from New Delhi Railway Station at 3 pm and caught fire between Okhla and Tughlakabad railway station, police said. "We received a call at 4.24 pm regarding the fire in three coaches of the Taj Express train.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS