Fire breaks out in 3 coaches of Taj Express

New Delhi: Three coaches of the Jhansi-bound Taj Express train caught fire in southeast Delhi's Sarita Vihar on Monday. No one was injured in the incident as passengers managed to get out of the affected coaches in time, officials said.

The cause of the fire was not known immediately. The train had started from New Delhi Railway Station at 3 pm and caught fire between Okhla and Tughlakabad railway station, police said. "We received a call at 4.24 pm regarding the fire in three coaches of the Taj Express train.

