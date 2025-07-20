  • Menu
Fire breaks out in engg college

Bhubaneswar: Morethan 60 people, including several students, were rescued by fire service personnel after a fire broke out at a private engineering college here on Friday, officials said. The incident occurred during a training session at the college located in Jagamara area.

Fire service teams swiftly responded and evacuated those trapped in the multi-storey building. “We rescued around 60 people and sent them to a nearby hospital,” said senior fire officer Ramesh Chandra Majhi. “The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained,” he added. Another official said 10 ambulances were used to transport the affected people to hospitals. “Some people sustained minor injuries, and the fire has now been brought under control,” the official said.

“A fire broke out in the auditorium of a private college in Jagamara area of Bhubaneswar. There was a fire on the second floor, which has been brought under control. Fire and Emergency Services department responded swiftly and rescued around 65 students from the third floor,” the Fire and Emergency Services department said in a X post.

