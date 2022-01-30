Fire breaks out in pantry car of express train

MUMBAI : A fire broke out in the pantry car of the Gandhidham-Puri Express train on Saturday when it was near Nandurbar railway station in Maharashtra, but nobody was injured in the incident, officials said.

The blaze erupted around 10.35 am when the Odisha-bound train (12993) was entering the railway station, a statement issued by chief spokesperson of the Western Railway said.

"Fire detected in Pantry Car of 12993 Gandhidham-Puri Express at about 10.35 hrs while the train was entering Nandurbar station", the Railway Ministry stated. The train had 22 coaches and the pantry car was the 13th one.

After the blaze, the pantry car was separated from the front and the rear portion of the train by around 10.45 am. Fire extinguishers available at the station and inside the train were used for dousing the flames, it said, adding that nobody was injured.