Fire erupts in Delhi supermarket, no injuries

A fire broke out at a supermarket in West Delhi's Vikaspuri area on Saturday, a fire department official said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

According to Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg, a call regarding a blaze in the store located at the H-Block DDA market was received at 5.50 a.m. following which 11 fire tenders were rushed to the site.

The fire was doused by 10 a.m., he said

"The fire had engulfed the ground, first and second floors of the building," the official added.

