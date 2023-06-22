Firing Exchange Between Armed Miscreants And Assam Rifles In Manipur

Live
- Officials in Manipur confirmed the state of situation and stated that in the early morning at 5am today, armed miscrents and teams of Assam Rifles engaged in a shooting exchange as the latter fired at villagers in Imphal West.
- Two Assam Rifles personnel were injured during the gunfight, and their conditions are stable.
Following reports of criminal activity in the neighbourhood, a group of Assam Rifles arrived at the scene.
The number of casualties from the shooting has not been confirmed by the state government or the security services as of Friday afternoon.
A suspected improvised explosive device (IED) detonation in a car that injured three teens occurred in Bishnupur on Wednesday night, just hours before these two occurrences. However, the three are being treated at two different Bishnupur hospitals.
IED detonation occurred in an SUV that was parked on the road in the Kwakta neighbourhood of Bishnupur, according to officials with knowledge of the incident.
Security personnel were told by eyewitnesses that the explosion occurred shortly after the driver got out of the car after parking it at a culvert on the main road at around 7:15 p.m. Three teens were hurt and taken to the Bishnupur hospital from being close to the road.
After tribal Kuki groups called for protests against a court-proposed adjustment to the state's quota matrix that would have given scheduled tribe (ST) status to the majority Meitei community, fighting initially broke out in Manipur on May 3 in Churachandpur town. Addituonally, tens of thousands of people were forced to flee burning houses and neighbourhoods into jungles, frequently crossing state borders, as violence soon overtook the state whose ethnic fault lines run deep.