First ‘Aastha’ Ayodhya special train from Thiruvananthapuram on Friday

Thiruvananthapuram: The first ‘Aastha’ Ayodhya special train from Kerala will be flagged off from the Kochuveli railway station, here at 10 a.m.on Friday.

To bring devotees to Ayodhya from different parts of the country, the Indian Railways is running ‘Aastha special trains’ after the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony took place last month.

Those booked to travel on the special Ayodhya train include people attached to various social groups.

State BJP president K.Surendran, who is on a statewide yatra ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, will receive the train at Kottayam railway station.

