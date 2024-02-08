First brick for new Ayodhya Mosque reaches Mumbai from Mecca

Mumbai: Symbolising reconciliation and religious harmony, the first brick for the foundation of the proposed grand mosque in Ayodhya arrived here on Wednesday after a consecration pilgrimage to the holy cities of Mecca and Medina.

The brick, baked in a Mumbai kiln, was sent for a ‘gusl’ (wash) with the holy Zam-Zam water in Mecca and in perfumes in Medina before it was brought back here. This brick is scheduled to reach the new upcoming Masjid Mohammed Bin Abdullah mosque - named in honour of the Prophet Mohammed - at Dhannipur Village in Ayodhya around mid-April, most likely after Ramadan and Eid-Ul-Fitr celebrations.

