First Case Of Monkeypox In India Reported In Kerala

Kerala received confirmation of the nation's first case of monkeypox on Thursday. A 35-year-old guy who recently arrived from the United Arab Emirates has been accepted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.



The patient was in close proximity to someone who tested positive for the illness when they were in the UAE. According to health minister Veena George, he patient had frequent contact with his parents, a cab driver, and an autorickshaw driver.

In addition, he considered the cabin crew and 11 of his fellow passengers on the journey to Kerala to be close contacts.

A few days ago, the individual arrived at Thiruvananthapuram Airport from the United Arab Emirates and hired a cab to take him to his residence in the adjacent Kollam area. He sought medical attention as soon as the symptoms appeared because he had been in close touch with someone in the UAE who had tested positive for the illness.

He first took an autorickshaw to a private hospital in Kollam, and then was driven to the medical college for more care and further treatment. His samples were forwarded to the National Virology Institute in Pune, which by Thursday night had determined the illness.

The minister stated that there's no reason to freak out. The patient claimed that he was not in close contact with anyone outside his family and the two drivers. To combat the sickness, the state health department has already stepped up its efforts. He further added that the patient is currently only experiencing anxiety-related health issues. Additionally, his parents have been segregated and kept under close medical supervision.

The minister urged the public and medical professionals to remain vigilant against the sickness, nevertheless. Anyone who believes they may have symptoms should consult a doctor right away.

The main symptoms of this virus include fever, headache, rashes, and blisters on the face, inside of the mouth, and other parts of the body. Since the disease spreads by bodily fluids, patients and suspects must completely cover their bodies to prevent the disease from spreading.