First Covid vaccine to be available in India by early 2021

New Delhi: As the world races to develop a potential vaccine against Covid-19, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday said the first vaccine in India will most likely be available by early 2021. The Health ministry said the research to develop a Covid-19 vaccine is being "done expeditiously".

During a media briefing, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said, "Research to develop a vaccine is being done expeditiously. There ar at least 3 viable such vaccine candidates that are in the phase of clinical trials right now in the country. We're hopeful that within 1st quarter of 2021 it will be available."

With a spike of 82,170 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours, India's Covid-19 tally crossed the 60-lakh mark on Monday, according to the data provided by health ministry.

The Health ministry on Monday also released the 100-year timeline history of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).