First Step to Reach 400 Par: BJP wins Surat

New Delhi: The BJP has opened its account in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. The party's candidate from Gujarat's Surat constituency, Mukesh Dalal, has won the polls as all his opponents are now out of the fray. Congratulating Dalal, Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil said, "Congratulations and best wishes to Mukesh Dalal, candidate for Surat Lok Sabha seat, for being elected unopposed."

While the Congress candidate’s form was rejected by the Returning Officer, the other eight candidates for the seat withdrew their nominations. Nilesh Kumbhani, the Congress candidate from Surat, was unable to present even one of his three proposers before the election officer, after which his nomination form was cancelled. The nomination form of Suresh Padsala, the Congress’ substitute candidate from Surat, was also invalidated, pushing the party out of the poll fray in the city.



In his order, Returning Officer Sourabh Pardhi said the four nomination forms submitted by Kumbhani and Padsala were rejected because at first sight, discrepancies were found in the signatures of the proposers, and they did not appear genuine.

Meanwhile, the Congress accused the ruling BJP of foul play, claiming that everyone was scared of the government’s threat. Congress leader and advocate Babu Mangukiya said that Kumbhani’s three proposers were kidnapped, adding that the Returning Officer should investigate it and not whether the form has been signed or not.