Fisherman finds idol in river

Jajpur: An idol of Lord Srikrishna has been recovered from the Kharasrotariver near Shribantapur village under Kuakhia police station limits in Jajpur district on Saturday. A local fisherman who had gone to river Baitarani for fishing spotted it. The idol, made of black chlorite stone (locally known as mugunipathara), is measured 18 inches in height and weighs about 30 kg. It is being treasured in a temple by villagers for worship. The fisherman of Shribantapur felt something unusual when a heavier object stuck his fishing bar in the water. Thinking it was a big catch, he dived and discovered the idol. When this news spread locals rushed to the spot to see. Later it was carried to the village in a procession and treasured in a temple.

As many as six antique idols were recovered from the river Baitarani at Barahagand near Dashaswashamedh ghat in the district last week. A priest of a local temple first spotted an idol while bathing in the river on Sunday evening. The rare idols were identified as Kaliya Dalana, Narasingha, Narayana, Chamunda, Krushnakali and Bhairavi. All are made of precious stones.