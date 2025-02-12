Five die in two accidents

Bhubaneswar: Five persons were killed in two separate road accidents in Odisha on Tuesday. Three youths were killed when a speeding car collided with their motorcycle on Puri bypass road in Tankapani area of Bhubaneswar, police said.

The three persons died on the spot, police said, adding that the bike was moving in the wrong direction while the car was on its way towards Puri. The bodies have been sent to Capital Hospital for post-mortem.

The owner of the car has been detained and an investigation started. The CCTV footage of the area is being examined. The deceased persons were staying in GGP Colony in the city.

In the second incident, two persons were killed when their vehicle was hit by an SUV near Manchabandha under Baripada Sadar police station in Mayurbhanj district. The deceased hailed from Suliapada area in Mayurbhanj district, police said, adding that the SUV was moving from Betanati area to Baripada town while the auto was moving in the opposite direction.

In another incident, a speeding luxury car late on Monday night hit a roadside house near Unit- 4 Shastri Nagar area of Bhubaneswar. However, there was no report of any injury, police said.