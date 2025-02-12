Live
- Setting reasonable time can end delay in justice
- India advancing medical innovation with AI, genomics in Unani medicine: Jitendra Singh
- T-SAT hosts motivational prog for Class X students
- Household borrowing falls further in January amid regulations in South Korea
- B'desh hopes of Yunus-PM Modi meet during BIMSTEC summit
- Operation Chaturbhuj Monitors Devotees on Magh Purnima; ICCC Sets Up Safety Measures
- RBI to inject Rs 2.5 lakh crore to enhance liquidity in banking system
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 12 February, 2025
- J&K L-G to chair high-level security meet in Srinagar today
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today slashes check the rates on 12 February, 2025
Just In
Five die in two accidents
Five persons were killed in two separate road accidents in Odisha on Tuesday.
Bhubaneswar: Five persons were killed in two separate road accidents in Odisha on Tuesday. Three youths were killed when a speeding car collided with their motorcycle on Puri bypass road in Tankapani area of Bhubaneswar, police said.
The three persons died on the spot, police said, adding that the bike was moving in the wrong direction while the car was on its way towards Puri. The bodies have been sent to Capital Hospital for post-mortem.
The owner of the car has been detained and an investigation started. The CCTV footage of the area is being examined. The deceased persons were staying in GGP Colony in the city.
In the second incident, two persons were killed when their vehicle was hit by an SUV near Manchabandha under Baripada Sadar police station in Mayurbhanj district. The deceased hailed from Suliapada area in Mayurbhanj district, police said, adding that the SUV was moving from Betanati area to Baripada town while the auto was moving in the opposite direction.
In another incident, a speeding luxury car late on Monday night hit a roadside house near Unit- 4 Shastri Nagar area of Bhubaneswar. However, there was no report of any injury, police said.