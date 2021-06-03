Top
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Five kids drown in pond in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda

Five kids drown in pond in Uttar Pradeshs Gonda
x
Highlights

Five children died after they drowned in a pond in Mishaurilia under Khodare police circle in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district.

Gonda : Five children died after they drowned in a pond in Mishaurilia under Khodare police circle in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district.

Six children had waded into a pond for a bath and slipped into deep waters on Thursday morning.

The local people, seeing them cry for help, rushed in to save them but could rescue only one child who has not been admitted into a medical facility in a critical condition.

The bodies of the five children were taken out from the pond.

All the children are cousins and belong to one family.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X