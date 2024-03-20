Live
- Starla Jewels opens its new store in Hyderabad
- With focus on Neighbourhood First policy, PM Modi to land in Bhutan on Thursday
- IPL: Players to watch out for
- Lionel Messi to Miss Argentina friendlies against El Salvador and Costa Rica due to Hamstring Injury
- DYFI president announces protest against encroachments of Bhakarapet pond
- Jana Sena leaders extend support to TDP candidate in Udayagiri
- Who killed Bhargavi, twist in murder case
- TDP Leader SVSN Verma Expresses Intent to Contest Pithapuram, if Pawan vies for Kakinada MP
- Bandi asks govt to help farmers in distress due to crop loss
- Twist in Sec’bad Cantt politics, BJP leader joins Cong within hours after campaigning with Eatala
Just In
Five killed in microbus-bus collision in Bangladesh
Five people were killed and three others severely injured on Wednesday when a speedy passenger bus collided head on with a microbus in Muksudpur upazila in Bangladesh's Gopalganj district.
Dhaka: Five people were killed and three others severely injured on Wednesday when a speedy passenger bus collided head on with a microbus in Muksudpur upazila in Bangladesh's Gopalganj district.
The accident happened around 11.00 a.m. on the Dhaka-Barishal highway when the microbus collided head-on with a Dhaka bound bus proceeding towards Lubana from Barisal.
One of the deceased was identified as Salma Zaman, 35, while identities of others could not be known immediately.
All the deceased hailed from the Gopalpur area of Kalkini upazila of Madaripur district.
Muksudpur police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Ashraful Alam said the deceased included four men and one woman.
The injured were rushed to Rajoir Upazila Health Complex, he added.