  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Five killed in microbus-bus collision in Bangladesh

Five killed in microbus-bus collision in Bangladesh
x
Highlights

Five people were killed and three others severely injured on Wednesday when a speedy passenger bus collided head on with a microbus in Muksudpur upazila in Bangladesh's Gopalganj district.

Dhaka: Five people were killed and three others severely injured on Wednesday when a speedy passenger bus collided head on with a microbus in Muksudpur upazila in Bangladesh's Gopalganj district.

The accident happened around 11.00 a.m. on the Dhaka-Barishal highway when the microbus collided head-on with a Dhaka bound bus proceeding towards Lubana from Barisal.

One of the deceased was identified as Salma Zaman, 35, while identities of others could not be known immediately.

All the deceased hailed from the Gopalpur area of Kalkini upazila of Madaripur district.

Muksudpur police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Ashraful Alam said the deceased included four men and one woman.

The injured were rushed to Rajoir Upazila Health Complex, he added.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X