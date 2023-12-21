Five robbers loot jewellery shop in Bihar's Begusarai, shoot employee

Patna: A gang of five robbers struck at a prominent jewellery showroom in Bihar's Begusarai district on Thursday afternoon and fled with a huge amount of loot, police said.

The robbers also shot an employee who raised the alarm.

The victim, identified as Manish Kumar, sustained a gunshot injury on his stomach and was admitted in Sadar hospital where his condition is said to be critical.

Begusarai SP Yogendra Kumar, along with other officers, reached the crime scene to investigate.

The incident occurred at Ratna Jewellers located at Har Har Mahadev Chowk.

"Around 12.30 p.m., two robbers posed as customers, came into the showroom and asked for the gold ornaments. While the salesman was busy showing the ornaments, they demanded more varieties. As the shop owner went inside the locker room to bring some more ornaments, three more persons came inside the shop and held up the employees at gunpoint," the SP said.

"They looted the jewellery from the counter and put it into the bag. By that time, one of the salesmen, Manish Kumar raised the alarm bell and the robbers fired three bullets. One of the gunshots hit him," he added.

The SP said they had been informed about the incident and a police team reached the crime scene within 10 minutes.

"We have scanned the CCTV footage and are trying to identify the accused. Our preliminary focus is to nab the accused within the district. All borders were sealed and we have constituted a dedicated team headed by SDPO Sadar to arrest the accused and recover the jewellery," he said.

This is the third incident of loot this week. On Monday, 6 robbers looted 5 kg gold from Aashirwad gold loan outlet in Sheikhpura and on Tuesday, a robbery took place in a jewellery showroom in Munger.